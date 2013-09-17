MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday due to selling by investors with long positions as a probe into the volatility in prices by the commodities market regulator and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The commodities market regulator has asked the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and the Multi Commodity Exchange to investigate the accounts of the top 25 clients in guar trading and submit the report within 15 days. The move was prompted by high price volatility in recent times, a notification on the regulator's website showed.

* "Long liquidation is seen in guar futures on weak fundamentals while the inquiry by the regulator also weighed on sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At 1108 GMT, the November contract was down 4 percent at 6,960 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It rose more than 73 percent between Aug. 13 and Sept. 16.

* A ban on futures trade in guar was lifted in May this year.. India is the world's biggest producer of guar seed and gum.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 213 rupees to 7,673 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar output is expected to be higher than last year due to an expanded area under cultivation in the leading growing regions, spot traders said.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on mounting stocks, lower-than-expected festive demand and expectations of higher sowing on ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract was down 0.82 percent at 3,159 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Stocks are high and the new season planting area is also seen increasing because of adequate soil moisture. Prices may fall to 3,070 rupees in the short term," said Khan.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)