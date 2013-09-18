MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Wednesday due to subdued demand in the spot market as mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing weighed on sentiment.

* Spot traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this season due to ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0838 GMT, the October chana contract was down 0.19 percent at 3,152 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand is low and is likely to stay weak as traders expect prices to fall further on higher stocks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Reddy expects chana prices to fall to 3,000 rupees in the short term.

* Spot chana fell 27 rupees to 3,123 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on bargain buying, supported by slack spot supplies as farmers held back on hopes of better prices.

* The November contract was up 1.58 percent at 7,070 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 4 percent in the previous session.

* "Some lower level buying is seen in guar futures. But the trend looks weak as production is expected higher this season," said Reddy.

* Guar output is expected to be higher than last year due to expanded area under cultivation in the top growing regions, spot traders said.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 166 rupees to 7,394 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)