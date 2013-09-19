MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures declined on Thursday on higher stocks amid sluggish local demand, while expectations of an expanded area under cultivation added the fall.

* Spot traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this season due to ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0855 GMT, the October chana contract was down 0.70 percent at 3,106 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand is weak from local buyers and it likely to stay lower because stocks are high and new season sowing also looks better," said Ramchandra Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga, Karnataka.

* Spot chana fell 19 rupees to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Higher area under summer sown pulses due to ample rains in the leading cultivating regions also weighed on sentiment.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to expectations of higher output from an expanded area under cultivation and higher carry forward stocks.

* The November contract was down 1.61 percent at 6,720 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Production is likely to be higher than the previous year because area has been expanded significantly, but there could be some loss to yield due to lack of rains in September," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* For proper growth of the crop around 1-2 spell of rains are required in September and lack of these rains have caused concerns over the yield.

* Guar output is expected to be higher than last year due to expanded area under cultivation in the top growing regions, spot traders said.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 151 rupees to 7,382 rupees per 100 kg (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)