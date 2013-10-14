MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Monday due to estimates of higher output as farmers expanded the
area under cultivation on early and ample rains during the
sowing period.
* At 1005 GMT, the November contract was down 3.15
percent at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Prices may fall further as supplies are going to be very
high in the coming weeks because of arrivals from the new
harvest and old stocks, said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from
Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 231 rupees to 5,769 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Arrivals from the new harvest have started in small
quantities at some places but would improve in the coming weeks
as rains in parts of cultivating regions disturbed harvesting
operations.
CHICKPEA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on higher stocks and
prospects of increased area under cultivation due to adequate
rains.
* The November chana contract was down 1.10 percent
at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is not picking up as expected despite the festive
season. Sentiment is weak and prices may continue to trade
weak," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga,
Karnataka.
* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra
Pradesh, spot traders said.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which
should smoothen the sowing process.
* Spot chana edged down 13 rupees to 3,145 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)