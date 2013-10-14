MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday due to estimates of higher output as farmers expanded the area under cultivation on early and ample rains during the sowing period.

* At 1005 GMT, the November contract was down 3.15 percent at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Prices may fall further as supplies are going to be very high in the coming weeks because of arrivals from the new harvest and old stocks, said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 231 rupees to 5,769 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Arrivals from the new harvest have started in small quantities at some places but would improve in the coming weeks as rains in parts of cultivating regions disturbed harvesting operations.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on higher stocks and prospects of increased area under cultivation due to adequate rains.

* The November chana contract was down 1.10 percent at 3,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not picking up as expected despite the festive season. Sentiment is weak and prices may continue to trade weak," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga, Karnataka.

* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana edged down 13 rupees to 3,145 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)