MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday on supplies from the new harvest and estimates of higher output due to expanded area under cultivation and large stocks from the old crop.

* Arrivals from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities at some places and would improve in the coming weeks.

* At 0918 GMT, the November contract was down 3.84 percent at 5,010 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The trend looks weak because new season supplies have started and would gain pace by the month end. Prices may fall to 4,800 rupees in the short term," said Nalini Rao, an analyst from India Infoline.

* Spot guar fell 139 rupees to 5,614 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks, weak local demand and prospects of increased area under cultivation.

* The November chana contract was down 0.32 percent at 3,120 rupees per 100 kg.

* "High stocks are limiting the upside in prices. Local demand is not picking up as expected in the festival season," said Rao.

* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)