MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures rose due to a rise in the support price from a year
earlier and on concerns of a reduction in acreage in the top
producer state Madhya Pradesh.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which
should smoothen the sowing process.
* "Farmers in Madhya Pradesh could shift some areas from
chana to wheat due to excessive rains and better realisation.
Also, unlike chana, the wheat crop can withstand severe cold,"
said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* Acharya, however, said the total acreage would remain
higher because of increased sowing in Rajasthan and Andhra
Pradesh.
* At 1101 GMT, the November chana contract was up
0.45 percent at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra
Pradesh, spot traders said.
* Spot chana edged down 5 rupees to 3,121 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new
season crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks from
the old crop.
* Arrivals from the new harvest have started coming into
local markets in small quantities at some places and would
improve in the coming weeks.
* The November contract was down 2.20 percent at
4,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Supplies have started from the new crop and would
increase further as the production is estimated higher. Supplies
are going to be higher in the short term," said Surendra Kumar
Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 153 rupees to 5,307 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)