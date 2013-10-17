MUMBAI Oct 17 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose due to a rise in the support price from a year earlier and on concerns of a reduction in acreage in the top producer state Madhya Pradesh.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* "Farmers in Madhya Pradesh could shift some areas from chana to wheat due to excessive rains and better realisation. Also, unlike chana, the wheat crop can withstand severe cold," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Acharya, however, said the total acreage would remain higher because of increased sowing in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

* At 1101 GMT, the November chana contract was up 0.45 percent at 3,145 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Sowing has started at some places in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, spot traders said.

* Spot chana edged down 5 rupees to 3,121 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks from the old crop.

* Arrivals from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities at some places and would improve in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was down 2.20 percent at 4,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies have started from the new crop and would increase further as the production is estimated higher. Supplies are going to be higher in the short term," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 153 rupees to 5,307 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)