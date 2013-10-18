MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures fell on Friday due to lack of local demand and higher
stocks while prospects of better sowing due to abundant rains
also weighed on sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in
October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which
should smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are concerns
over the shift in area to wheat in Madhya Pradesh due to better
realisations, spot traders said.
* "Local demand is not picking up as expected because
expectations of higher acreage are weighing on prices. Also,
there are huge stocks of chana," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at
India Infoline.
* At 0924 GMT, the November chana contract was down
0.86 percent at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,124 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on lower-level buying
supported by firm cues from the spot market, though arrivals
from the new season crop and estimates of higher output
restricted the upside.
* Arrivals from the new harvest have started coming into
local markets in small quantities at some places and would
improve in the coming weeks.
* The November contract was up 1.43 percent at 4,960
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Some lower-level buying is seen but the trend still
remains weak because fresh supplies have started and
carry-forward stocks are also high," said Rao.
* Spot guar rose 31 rupees to 5,331 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)