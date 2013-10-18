MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday due to lack of local demand and higher stocks while prospects of better sowing due to abundant rains also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are concerns over the shift in area to wheat in Madhya Pradesh due to better realisations, spot traders said.

* "Local demand is not picking up as expected because expectations of higher acreage are weighing on prices. Also, there are huge stocks of chana," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* At 0924 GMT, the November chana contract was down 0.86 percent at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,124 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on lower-level buying supported by firm cues from the spot market, though arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* Arrivals from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities at some places and would improve in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was up 1.43 percent at 4,960 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some lower-level buying is seen but the trend still remains weak because fresh supplies have started and carry-forward stocks are also high," said Rao.

* Spot guar rose 31 rupees to 5,331 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)