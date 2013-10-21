MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Monday as commencement of sowing in many states and prospects of higher area under cultivation weighed on sentiment, while bearish cues from the local market aided the fall.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in area to wheat in Madhya Pradesh due to better realisation, but in other states acreage under chana is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Sowing has started in chana and the overall area under cultivation is expected to remain higher due to good soil moisture," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* At 1048 GMT, the November chana contract was down 1.13 percent at 3,049 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell more than 1 percent due to supplies from the new season harvest, hopes of a further increase in arrivals in the following weeks and on estimates of higher output.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities at some places and would improve in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was down 1.96 percent at 5,010 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend is weak in guar because supplies are improving but demand is dull. Prices may fall further with the increase in supplies, said Mahesh Banadi, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

* Large carry-forward stocks from the old crop are also weighing on guar prices, traders said.

* Spot guar fell 75.5 rupees to 5,437.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)