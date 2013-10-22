MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering, though the timely start of sowing in many states, prospects of higher area under cultivation and weak local demand restricted the upside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Some upside is seen in chana but the overall trend looks weak because stocks are high from the old crop and demand is not picking up as expected," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At 0822 GMT, the November chana contract was up 0.36 percent at 3,027 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 2.24 percent in the previous session.

* Spot chana fell 28 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Khan expects the November contract to fall to 2,950 rupees in a day or two.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures edged up as traders covered short-positions, though fresh supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks capped the gains.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and would improve in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was up 0.40 percent at 5,010 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 35 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21.

* "Prices are unlikely to gain much as fresh supplies have started coming into the market. Demand from local millers and exporters are weak," said Khan.

* Spot guar fell 80.5 rupees to 5,357 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)