MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures rose on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from the spot
market where demand picked-up in the festive season, though the
timely start of sowing in many states and prospects of higher
acreage capped the gains.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which
is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some
concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but
in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be
higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* "Festival buying is expected to support chana prices at
lower levels. The prices may gain further in the near term,"
said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* At 0851 GMT, the November chana contract was up
1.19 percent at 3,071 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot chana rose 43 rupees to 3,116 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers
and exporters for the new season crop offsetting fresh arrivals
and estimates of higher output.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into
some local markets in small quantities and would improve in the
coming weeks.
* The November contract was up 2.76 percent at 5,210
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Exporters have started inquiring and buying the new
season crop. Demand from local millers have also improved and
expected to stay firm in the short-term," said Mahesh Badani, a
trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 210 rupees to 5,550 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)