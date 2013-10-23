MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand picked-up in the festive season, though the timely start of sowing in many states and prospects of higher acreage capped the gains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Festival buying is expected to support chana prices at lower levels. The prices may gain further in the near term," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* At 0851 GMT, the November chana contract was up 1.19 percent at 3,071 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana rose 43 rupees to 3,116 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers and exporters for the new season crop offsetting fresh arrivals and estimates of higher output.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and would improve in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was up 2.76 percent at 5,210 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Exporters have started inquiring and buying the new season crop. Demand from local millers have also improved and expected to stay firm in the short-term," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 210 rupees to 5,550 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)