MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Thursday due to the start of sowing operations and on prospects of a higher area under cultivation, though some festival demand in the local market limited the downside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Chana is taking some correction on hopes of higher sowing but local demand is aiding prices at lower levels," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* At 0839 GMT, the November chana contract was down 0.59 percent at 3,045 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Reddy expects the November contract to trade in the range of 3,035-3,090 rupees.

* Spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,137 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on supplies from the new season harvest, estimates of higher output and large stocks.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was down 0.77 percent at 5,140 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Arrivals from the new season crop are weighing on sentiment. Prices may fall further with the increase in supplies," said Reddy.

* Spot guar fell 158 rupees to 5,365 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)