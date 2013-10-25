MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday as farmers were seen expanding the area under cultivation due to ample rains while substantial stocks from the old crop also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Sowing is progressing well in our area and the total acreage is expected to be higher than in the previous year," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* At 0931 GMT, the November chana contract was down 0.36 percent at 3,048 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana edged down 6 rupees to 3,127 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers and exporters for the new season crop, though rising supplies and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The November contract was up 1.75 percent at 5,240 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand has improved mainly from millers for the new season crop. Prices should gain from these levels," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 99 rupees to 5,467 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)