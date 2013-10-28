MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian guar seed futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday due to supplies from the new season harvest, expectations of higher production and large stocks.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* At 0848 GMT, the November contract was down 2.39 percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Supplies from the new harvest would increase in the coming days and this would dampen prices. Overall production is expected to be higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot guar fell 229 rupees to 5,407 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival though expectations of a higher area under cultivation were seen weighing on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Prices are attractive for buying, especially in the festive season. Prices may rise to 3,190 rupees in one or two days," said Reddy.

* The November chana contract was up 3.26 percent at 3,164 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali, a local festival, in the first week of November.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)