* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian guar seed futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday due to supplies from the new season harvest, expectations of higher production and large stocks.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* At 0848 GMT, the November contract was down 2.39 percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Supplies from the new harvest would increase in the coming days and this would dampen prices. Overall production is expected to be higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* Spot guar fell 229 rupees to 5,407 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival though expectations of a higher area under cultivation were seen weighing on sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* "Prices are attractive for buying, especially in the festive season. Prices may rise to 3,190 rupees in one or two days," said Reddy.
* The November chana contract was up 3.26 percent at 3,164 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali, a local festival, in the first week of November.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)