MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday on expectations of a rise in local demand ahead of a festival, though significant stocks, hopes of a higher area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions capped the gains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Prices could get some support from the festival demand, which is expected to pick-up in local market," said Nalini Rao, an analyst from India Infoline.

* At 0830 GMT, the November chana contract was up 0.25 percent at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana edged down 2 rupees to 3,167 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali, a local festival, in the first week of November.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures were up as buying at lower levels offset new season arrivals and expectations of higher production.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in coming weeks.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* The November contract was up 0.19 percent at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 3.87 percent in the previous session.

* "Some lower-level buying was seen in the guar futures but it is unlikely to gain much because new season supplies have started," said Rao.

* Spot guar fell 12 rupees to 5,292 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)