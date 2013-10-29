MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures rose on Tuesday on expectations of a rise in local
demand ahead of a festival, though significant stocks, hopes of
a higher area under cultivation and conducive weather conditions
capped the gains.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which
is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some
concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but
in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be
higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* "Prices could get some support from the festival demand,
which is expected to pick-up in local market," said Nalini Rao,
an analyst from India Infoline.
* At 0830 GMT, the November chana contract was up
0.25 percent at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot chana edged down 2 rupees to 3,167 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali, a local festival, in the
first week of November.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures were up as buying at lower levels
offset new season arrivals and expectations of higher
production.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into
some local markets in small quantities and will increase in
coming weeks.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an
expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders
said.
* The November contract was up 0.19 percent at 5,230
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 3.87 percent in the
previous session.
* "Some lower-level buying was seen in the guar futures but
it is unlikely to gain much because new season supplies have
started," said Rao.
* Spot guar fell 12 rupees to 5,292 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)