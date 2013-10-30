MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday due to value buying on hopes of some improvement in the local buying ahead of a festival, though significant stocks and conducive weather conditions for sowing restricted the upside.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* India will celebrate Diwali festival in the first week of November.
* "Major upside seems unlikely in anticipation of higher acreage under cultivation," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Any sharp upside unless erratic weather disturbs sowing progress, the note added.
* The November chana contract was up 0.38 percent at 3,154 rupees per 100 kg at 1021 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 4 percent between Sept. 13 and Oct. 29.
* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 3,136 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on improvement in demand from local millers and stockists offsetting new season arrivals and expectations of higher production.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in coming weeks.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* The November contract was up 2.10 percent at 5,360 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 32 percent between Sept.12 and Oct. 29.
* "Millers and stockists have increased buying for the new season crop as the quality of the new crop has improved," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 136 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
