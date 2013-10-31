MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Thursday, tracking bearish cues from the local market where demand is weak despite the festive season, while conducive weather for sowing also added to the downside. * Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process. * Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh states. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said. * India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. * "Sowing is progressing well as the weather is favourable. Soil moisture is adequate and would help in better yields," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra. * The November chana contract was down 2.58 percent at 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at 0930 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. * Spot chana fell 36 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. * India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier. GUAR Indian guar seed futures rose on a pickup in local demand and buying by stockists, though new-season arrivals and expectations of higher production restricted the upside. * Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks. * Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said. * The November contract was up 0.19 percent at 5,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30 percent between Sept.12 and Oct.30. * "Demand is good in the local market for the new season crop. Guar prices may get some support in the short term " said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. * Spot guar rose 75 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)