MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian chana, or chickpea,
futures fell on Thursday, tracking bearish cues from the local
market where demand is weak despite the festive season, while
conducive weather for sowing also added to the downside.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in
October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which
is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana at some places in
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh states. There are
some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya
Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is
likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders
said.
* India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.
* "Sowing is progressing well as the weather is favourable.
Soil moisture is adequate and would help in better yields," said
Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.
* The November chana contract was down 2.58 percent
at 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at 0930 GMT on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* Spot chana fell 36 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to
farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg
from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on a pickup in local demand
and buying by stockists, though new-season arrivals and
expectations of higher production restricted the upside.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into
some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the
coming weeks.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an
expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders
said.
* The November contract was up 0.19 percent at 5,370
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30 percent
between Sept.12 and Oct.30.
* "Demand is good in the local market for the new season
crop. Guar prices may get some support in the short term " said
Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 75 rupees to 5,475 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
