MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Wednesday on buying at lower prices, supported by some improvement in local demand, though favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture capped the upside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* There are market talks of imposition of import duty on pulses which is zero at the moment, said spot traders and analysts.

* "We have given a representation to the government to not to impose import duty on pulses as it would increase prices in the local market and would add to inflation," said Bimal Kothari, vice-president of the India Pulses and Grains Association.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the leading cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* The December chana contract was up 0.94 percent at 3,223 rupees per 100 kg at 0856 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Spot chana rose 15 rupees to 3,124 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to new season arrivals amid sluggish demand and expectations of higher production.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* The December contract was down 2.40 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies from the new season harvest are expected to increase gradually in the local market. Arrival pressure would keep guar prices under pressure in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Spot guar fell 15 rupees to 5,410 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)