MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Thursday due to favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture, while lower-than-expected spot demand weighed on sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.
* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.
* The undertone was expected to remain weak on higher inventory and better crop in anticipation of higher production, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Domestic demand remains steady amid sufficient stocks with traders, the note added.
* The December chana contract was down 0.85 percent at 3,168 rupees per 100 kg at 0826 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Spot chana edged down 2.5 rupees to 3,117.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
* There is market talk of imposition of import duty on pulses which is zero at the moment, said spot traders and analysts.
* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell on supplies from the new season arrivals, weak exporter demand and expectations of higher production.
* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into the local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.
* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.
* The December contract was down 0.19 percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Exporters are not buying much due to weak inquiries. Prices may fall further in the absence of demand and supply pressure," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 26 rupees to 5,400 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
