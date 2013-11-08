MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Friday on slack local demand, favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October. Key growing areas have received ample rainfall, which is expected to smoothen the sowing process.

* Farmers have started sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage to wheat in Madhya Pradesh, but in other states the area under cultivation is likely to be higher than in the previous year, spot traders said.

* "Yields are expected higher because of sufficient soil moisture. Weather is conducive for sowing and overall sowing is expected to be better this season," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* The December chana contract was down 1.24 percent at 3,103 rupees per 100 kg at 0940 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana edged down 10 rupees to 3,090 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures were lower on new season supplies amid weak local and overseas demand and expectations of higher production.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* Guar seed production is expected to be higher due to an expanded area under cultivation and good rains, spot traders said.

* The December contract was down 2.26 percent at 5,200 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Daily supplies are around 60,000 bags (100 kg each), but demand is not as expected because production is estimated higher," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 111 rupees to 5,300 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)