MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday on prospects of higher production due to an expanded area under cultivation, though a decline in daily supplies as farmers held back, waiting for better prices, limited the downside.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers held back supplies at lower prices and around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100 kg each arrived in the local markets as against 80,000-100,000 bags in the previous week.

* Consumption of guargum has increased in the food industry, where it is used as a thickener in foods like ice cream, cheese, sauces and salad dressings, industry experts said.

* "Production is expected to be higher than in the previous year, but any sharp downside is unlikely because daily arrivals have declined as farmers are not willing to sell at lower prices," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At 0921 GMT, the January contract was down 0.21 percent at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 36 percent between Sept. 12 and Dec. 7.

* Spot guar fell 12 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched down due to ongoing sowing operations and prospects of a better crop, though hopes of a pick-up in spot demand restricted the downside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract inched down 0.10 percent to 3,078 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing is going well and crop prospects look good. Demand in the local market has not picked up yet," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)