MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday due to prospects of higher production and mounting stocks, though a fall in daily supplies as farmers wait for better prices limited the downside.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Farmers held back supplies at lower prices and around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100 kg each arrived in the local markets as against 80,000-100,000 bags in the previous week.

* "Overall production is better than the previous year on expanded area but supplies have fallen as farmers are waiting for better prices," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* At 0900 GMT, the January contract was down 0.21 percent at 4,835 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 17 rupees to 4,783 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of a better crop, favourable weather for sowing and sufficient stocks.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 1.52 percent to 3,036 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well and production is likely to be higher as weather is suitable," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana fell 14 rupees to 2,936 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)