MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday due to sluggish demand amid large supplies and prospects of higher production.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guarseed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Daily supplies have been around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100 kg each in the local markets.

* "Expectation of higher production is weighing on sentiment. Guar prices are likely to trade weak in the short term as supplies are higher than demand," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan state.

* At 1011 GMT, the January contract was down 2.39 percent at 4,690 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 142 rupees to 4,617 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain buying though prospects of a better crop and sufficient stocks restricted the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 0.43 percent to 3,037 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell 9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10.

* "Favourable weather in key producing areas are boosting yield prospects and weighing on sentiment. Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as an opportunity to go short for medium term outlook," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)