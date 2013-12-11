MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Wednesday due to sluggish demand amid large supplies and
prospects of higher production.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guarseed production in 2013 to be
around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes
a year earlier.
* Daily supplies have been around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100
kg each in the local markets.
* "Expectation of higher production is weighing on
sentiment. Guar prices are likely to trade weak in the short
term as supplies are higher than demand," said Mahesh Badani, a
trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan state.
* At 1011 GMT, the January contract was down 2.39
percent at 4,690 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 142 rupees to 4,617 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on bargain buying
though prospects of a better crop and sufficient stocks
restricted the upside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract rose 0.43 percent to
3,037 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell 9
percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10.
* "Favourable weather in key producing areas are boosting
yield prospects and weighing on sentiment. Any gain in price in
this commodity should be treated as an opportunity to go short
for medium term outlook," Kotak Commodities said in a research
note.
* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)