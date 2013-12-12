MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian guar seed futures snapped a 4-day falling streak on Thursday on short-covering, though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production capped the upside.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Daily supplies have been around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100 kg each in the local markets.

* "Short-covering is seen in guar futures after the recent fall in prices. The trend still remains weak because output is estimated higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* At 1006 GMT, the January contract was up 1.60 percent at 4,770 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX).

* Reddy expects the January contract to rise to 4,800 rupees.

* Spot guar rose 50 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose tracking some improvement in the local market, though ongoing sowing operations and sufficient stocks restricted the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 0.63 percent to 3,046 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Chana is recovering on concerns about the acreage due to shift in MP, but any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are high," said Reddy.

* Spot chana rose 27 rupees to 2,927 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)