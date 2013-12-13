MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on short-covering supported by an improvement in spot demand though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production restricted the upside.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Daily supplies have been around 60,000-70,000 bags of 100 kg each in the local markets.

* "Buying has improved from mills as prices fell in the last few sessions. Demand from the food sector has also picked up for guar gum," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At 0912 GMT, the January contract was up 0.94 percent at 4,815 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX).

* Spot guar rose 79 rupees to 4,746 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, tracking firm cues from the local market though ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks capped the gains.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 1.75 percent to 3,138 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as an opportunity to go short for medium term outlook," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* The January contract could get support around 3,030-3,040 rupees, it said.

* Spot chana rose 47 rupees to 2,979 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)