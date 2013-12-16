MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian guar seed futures fell to their maximum intra-day lower limit on Monday due to sluggish demand amid fresh supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "The trend is down and prices may fall by another 500 rupees because export demand is very weak from oil and gas companies," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner.

* At 0905 GMT, the January contract was down 4 percent at 4,565 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX). This is the lowest level since Aug. 24.

* Spot guar fell 173 rupees to 4,477 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued demand, ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.85 percent to 3,049 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Weak spot demand is weighing on sentiment but prices should rise due to concern over the shift in chana acreage in some areas," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana fell 32.5 rupees to 2,967.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)