MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian guar seed futures fell to
their maximum intra-day lower limit on Monday due to sluggish
demand amid fresh supplies from the new season crop and
prospects of higher production.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be
around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes
a year earlier.
* "The trend is down and prices may fall by another 500
rupees because export demand is very weak from oil and gas
companies," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner.
* At 0905 GMT, the January contract was down 4
percent at 4,565 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange(NCDEX). This is the lowest level since Aug.
24.
* Spot guar fell 173 rupees to 4,477 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued demand,
ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract fell 0.85 percent to
3,049 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Weak spot demand is weighing on sentiment but prices
should rise due to concern over the shift in chana acreage in
some areas," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya
Pradesh.
* Spot chana fell 32.5 rupees to 2,967.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)