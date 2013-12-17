MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday on higher supplies in the local market by farmers anticipating a further fall in prices on prospects of higher production.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "Daily supplies have increased in local markets to around 100,000 bags of 100 kg each as compared with 70,000 bags last week," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* At 0916 GMT, the January contract was down 3.94 percent at 4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 233 rupees to 4,067 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking weak cues from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 2.04 percent to 2,981 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Favorable climatic conditions and higher sowing across the country may pressurise prices at higher levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)