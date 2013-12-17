MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Tuesday on higher supplies in the local market by farmers
anticipating a further fall in prices on prospects of higher
production.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded
area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be
around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes
a year earlier.
* "Daily supplies have increased in local markets to around
100,000 bags of 100 kg each as compared with 70,000 bags last
week," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh,
Rajasthan.
* At 0916 GMT, the January contract was down 3.94
percent at 4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 233 rupees to 4,067 rupees per 100 kg in
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking weak cues
from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and higher
stocks.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract fell 2.04 percent to
2,981 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Favorable climatic conditions and higher sowing across
the country may pressurise prices at higher levels," Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)