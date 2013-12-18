MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian guar seed futures fell for a fourth day in a row on Wednesday due to large supplies from the new season harvest and expectation of higher production.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to the expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production in 2013 to be around 2.5-2.7 million tonnes, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* "Rising supplies in the local market is weighing on the sentiment. Exports are lower than expected as oil and gas companies have reduced buying but demand from the food sector has increased," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* The January contract was down 3.76 percent at 4,220 rupees per 100 kg at 1010 GMT on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar rose 120 rupees to 4,067 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were down on prospects of better crop, sluggish local demand and higher stocks.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.40 percent to 2,981 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing is progressing well and the crop prospects looks bright. There is some shift in Madhya Pradesh but in other states, (the coverage) area is likely to be higher," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 2,908 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)