MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday on short-covering after four days of falls, supported by some buying in the spot market.

* At 1014 GMT, the January contract was up 1.63 percent at 4,365 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract fell more than 10 percent between Dec. 13 and 18.

* "Traders are covering short positions at these levels. Also, as farmers have seen very good prices last season, they will not sell their produce at lower levels," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot guar rose 79 rupees to 4,179 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Supplies from the new season harvest and expectation of higher production are seen weighing on sentiment at higher prices, spot traders said.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on expectations of higher production due to good progress of sowing and favourable weather, while higher stocks also weighed.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions.

* There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.69 percent to 3,005 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend looks weak because crop prospects are bright. Sowing is higher and the weather is suitable," said Khan.

* Spot chana rose 34 rupees to 2,934 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)