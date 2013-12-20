MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday on arrivals from the new season harvest, expectation of higher production and weak demand.

* At 0904 GMT, the January contract was down 0.45 percent at 4,445 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Export demand is weak because traders are expecting further drop in prices as production is expected higher," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 128 rupees to 4,334 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some buying at lower levels, though higher stocks and expectations of higher production limited the gains.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract edged up 0.54 percent to 3,001 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell more than 10 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 19.

* "Prices are trading near the MSP levels thus no major downside is seen. Lower-level buying may also emerge at these levels," Angel Commodities said in a research report.

* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,913 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)