MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Friday on arrivals from the new season harvest, expectation of
higher production and weak demand.
* At 0904 GMT, the January contract was down 0.45
percent at 4,445 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Export demand is weak because traders are expecting
further drop in prices as production is expected higher," said
Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 128 rupees to 4,334 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some buying at
lower levels, though higher stocks and expectations of higher
production limited the gains.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract edged up 0.54 percent
to 3,001 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell more
than 10 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 19.
* "Prices are trading near the MSP levels thus no major
downside is seen. Lower-level buying may also emerge at these
levels," Angel Commodities said in a research report.
* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers
for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from
3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,913 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)