MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday due to large supplies from the new season crop, expectation of higher production, and weak demand.

* At 0929 GMT, the January contract was down 0.91 percent at 4,335 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Production has increased this season, so supplies are quite higher. Prices are expected to remain under pressure," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 77 rupees to 4,223 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks from the old crop and expectations of higher production.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.69 percent to 3,038 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sentiment is low because stocks are high from the old crop. Demand is also very steady in the local market as everyone is expecting a further drop in prices," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* Spot chana edged up 3 rupees to 2,957 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)