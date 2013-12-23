MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Monday due to large supplies from the new season crop,
expectation of higher production, and weak demand.
* At 0929 GMT, the January contract was down 0.91
percent at 4,335 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Production has increased this season, so supplies are
quite higher. Prices are expected to remain under pressure,"
said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 77 rupees to 4,223 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks
from the old crop and expectations of higher production.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract fell 0.69 percent to
3,038 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Sentiment is low because stocks are high from the old
crop. Demand is also very steady in the local market as everyone
is expecting a further drop in prices," said Pramod Bansal, a
trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers
for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from
3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* Spot chana edged up 3 rupees to 2,957 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)