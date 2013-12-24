Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday as a pick-up in local demand at lower prices outweighed large supplies and expectation of higher production.
* At 1028 GMT, the January contract was up 2.19 percent at 4,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Demand has improved, mainly from the food sector at lower prices. Demand could pick up from here if prices stabilise," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 86 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short-covering, supported by concerns about the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though large stocks and expectations of higher production restricted the upside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract rose 0.56 percent to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 23.
* "Some upside is seen in chana futures, but the trend is still weak because demand is not supportive. Also, stocks are sufficient," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.
* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.