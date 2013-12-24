MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday as a pick-up in local demand at lower prices outweighed large supplies and expectation of higher production.

* At 1028 GMT, the January contract was up 2.19 percent at 4,440 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Demand has improved, mainly from the food sector at lower prices. Demand could pick up from here if prices stabilise," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 86 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short-covering, supported by concerns about the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though large stocks and expectations of higher production restricted the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 0.56 percent to 3,030 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 23.

* "Some upside is seen in chana futures, but the trend is still weak because demand is not supportive. Also, stocks are sufficient," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* India raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)