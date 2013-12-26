MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Thursday due to improved demand from local buyers and hopes of
rise in demand from the food sector.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.
* The January contract was up 2.14 percent at 4,530
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 1004 GMT.
* "Demand for guar gum is expected to increase from the food
sector as prices have fallen a lot, but higher supplies from the
new season crop could weigh on sentiment," said Shikharchand
Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 109 rupees to 4,444 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* However, large supplies and expectation of higher
production are seen weighing on prices.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about
the output in Madhya Pradesh, though higher stocks and
expectations of increased production limited the upside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract rose 0.36 percent to
3,053 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as
an opportunity to go short for medium-term outlook," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note.
* Higher acreage and hopes of higher production for next
year as well may keep prices under pressure, the note added.
* Spot chana edged up 4 rupees to 2,954 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)