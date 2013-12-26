MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday due to improved demand from local buyers and hopes of rise in demand from the food sector.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.

* The January contract was up 2.14 percent at 4,530 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1004 GMT.

* "Demand for guar gum is expected to increase from the food sector as prices have fallen a lot, but higher supplies from the new season crop could weigh on sentiment," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 109 rupees to 4,444 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* However, large supplies and expectation of higher production are seen weighing on prices.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh, though higher stocks and expectations of increased production limited the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract rose 0.36 percent to 3,053 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Any gain in price in this commodity should be treated as an opportunity to go short for medium-term outlook," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Higher acreage and hopes of higher production for next year as well may keep prices under pressure, the note added.

* Spot chana edged up 4 rupees to 2,954 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)