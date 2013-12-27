MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Friday on sluggish local demand, supplies from the new season
crop and expectations of higher production.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* The January contract was down 2.20 percent at
4,455 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0929 GMT.
* "Trading activities have been sluggish as exporters are
not very active in the market. Prices are likely to remain
rangebound in the short term in the absence of any major
demand," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh,
Rajasthan.
* Spot guar fell 36 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient
stocks, higher area under cultivation and prospects of better
crop, though concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh
restricted the downside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract fell 0.26 percent to
3,079 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The area under cultivation has increased but there are
some concerns (about the crop) in Madhya Pradesh. The trend
looks weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
* Spot chana rose 20 rupees to 2,970 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)