MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday on sluggish local demand, supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from nearly 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The January contract was down 2.20 percent at 4,455 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0929 GMT.

* "Trading activities have been sluggish as exporters are not very active in the market. Prices are likely to remain rangebound in the short term in the absence of any major demand," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 36 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient stocks, higher area under cultivation and prospects of better crop, though concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 0.26 percent to 3,079 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The area under cultivation has increased but there are some concerns (about the crop) in Madhya Pradesh. The trend looks weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot chana rose 20 rupees to 2,970 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)