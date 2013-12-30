MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Monday as farmers refused to sell their produce at lower prices
amid demand from the food sector.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.
* The January contract was up 3.11 percent at 4,475
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0953 GMT.
* "Demand is moderate as of now but is expected to pick up
by Jan-end. Prices should remain firm as farmers are not selling
at lower prices," said Naresh Jain from Supreme Gums based in
Jaipur.
* However, large supplies and expectation of higher
production are seen weighing on prices.
* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area
under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* Spot guar fell 35.5 rupees to 4,277 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched down due to slack
local demand, significant stocks and prospects of better crop
though hopes of a rebound in demand due to weddings restricted
the downside.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract edged down 0.26 percent
to 3,028 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The trend looks weak because production is expected
higher. But demand may rebound in the wedding season," said
Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 2,930 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)