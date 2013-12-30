MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday as farmers refused to sell their produce at lower prices amid demand from the food sector.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.

* The January contract was up 3.11 percent at 4,475 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0953 GMT.

* "Demand is moderate as of now but is expected to pick up by Jan-end. Prices should remain firm as farmers are not selling at lower prices," said Naresh Jain from Supreme Gums based in Jaipur.

* However, large supplies and expectation of higher production are seen weighing on prices.

* Guar seed output is expected to rise due to expanded area under cultivation and on good rains, spot traders said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar fell 35.5 rupees to 4,277 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures inched down due to slack local demand, significant stocks and prospects of better crop though hopes of a rebound in demand due to weddings restricted the downside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract edged down 0.26 percent to 3,028 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend looks weak because production is expected higher. But demand may rebound in the wedding season," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 2,930 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)