MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Tuesday due to fresh supplies from the new harvest, expectations
of higher output and sluggish demand.
* The January contract was down 1.23 percent at
4,420 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0853 GMT.
* "Prices are likely to trade in a range as the estimate of
higher production is weighing on sentiment," said Surendra Kumar
Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* However, demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to
rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials
said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7
million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* Spot guar fell 39 rupees to 4,373 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on expectations
of a pick-up in local demand though large stocks and prospects
of a better crop weighed on sentiment.
* There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya
Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract edged up 0.20 percent
to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Bargain buying may support prices at lower levels.
However, adequate stocks could limit upside," ADMISI Commodities
said in a research note.
* Spot chana edged up 6 rupees to 2,936 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* The January contract may test resistance at 3,102 rupees,
the note said.
* As on Dec. 19, farmers have planted pulses on 12.68
million hectares as compared with 12.12 million hectares in the
same period a year ago, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)