MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian guar seed futures rose on Wednesday tracking firm cues from the spot market and on hopes of a pick-up in demand from the food sector.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.

* The January contract was up 3.39 percent at 4,580 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0936 GMT.

* "At lower prices, food sector is expected to increase its buying for guar gum. Prices are unlikely to fall much below the current levels as farmers will restrict sales from the fresh crop at lower prices," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar rose 56.5 rupees to 4,412.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some improvement in local demand and on concerns over the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though sufficient stocks and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract edged up 0.78 percent to 3,098 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Prices may gain in the near term on local demand. Demand from spot buyers and stockists is expected to pick up due to weddings," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana rose 16 rupees to 2,954 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As on Dec. 27, farmers have planted pulses on 13.81 million hectares as compared with 13.30 million hectares in the same period a year ago, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)