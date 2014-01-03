MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday due to supplies from the new season harvest and expectations of higher output.

* The January contract was down 0.63 percent at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0909 GMT.

* "Production is expected to be higher this season but demand from oil and gas companies is weak. The sentiment looks weak in guar futures," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* However, demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector at lower prices, industry officials said.

* Spot guar rose 98 rupees to 4,600 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to large carryforward stocks, prospects of higher production and slow local demand.

* The January chana contract dropped 0.29 percent to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend looks weak as production is seen higher and weather is suitable," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Dec. 27, farmers have planted pulses on 13.81 million hectares as compared with 13.30 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)