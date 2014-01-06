MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday on value buying supported by hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector though arrivals from the new season harvest and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector, where it is used as a food stabiliser, at lower prices, industry officials said.

* The January contract was up 0.86 percent at 4,715 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0926 GMT. It fell more than 13 percent between Nov. 20 and Jan. 4.

* "Some recovery is seen in guar futures and prices may rise to 4,980 rupees this week," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar fell 11 rupees to 4,611 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed by large carryforward stocks, prospects of higher production and steady local demand.

* The January chana contract dropped 0.10 percent to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are weak in chana due to higher acreage but at the same time there are concerns about the crop in Madhya Pradesh," said Reddy.

* Spot chana edged up 5 rupees to 2,933 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers have planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares as compared with 14.26 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)