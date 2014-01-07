MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Tuesday on lower-level buying, supported by firm cues from the
spot market due to buying by stockists and demand from the food
sector, though expectations of higher output restricted the
upside.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise at
lower prices from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser,
industry officials said.
* The February contract was up 1.16 percent at 4,790
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0932 GMT.
* It fell more than 15 percent between Nov. 20 and Jan. 6.
* "Stockists and mills have increased their buying at these
levels, lending some support to the prices. Prices are likely to
gain in the short-term on improved demand," said Surendra Kumar
Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Spot guar rose 26.5 rupees to 4,644 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5
million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million
tonnes a year earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak spot
demand, higher carryforward stocks and prospects of higher
production.
* The February chana contract dropped 1.32 percent
to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices may move lower towards support levels in the
coming days on ideas of large stocks amid expectations of large
crop," ADMISI Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot chana fell 19 rupees to 2,921 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* Analysts expect the February contract to test support at
3,000 rupees.
* As of Jan. 2, farmers have planted pulses on 14.64 million
hectares as compared with 14.26 million hectares in the same
period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)