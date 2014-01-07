MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday on lower-level buying, supported by firm cues from the spot market due to buying by stockists and demand from the food sector, though expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise at lower prices from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* The February contract was up 1.16 percent at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0932 GMT.

* It fell more than 15 percent between Nov. 20 and Jan. 6.

* "Stockists and mills have increased their buying at these levels, lending some support to the prices. Prices are likely to gain in the short-term on improved demand," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 26.5 rupees to 4,644 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak spot demand, higher carryforward stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The February chana contract dropped 1.32 percent to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices may move lower towards support levels in the coming days on ideas of large stocks amid expectations of large crop," ADMISI Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 19 rupees to 2,921 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Analysts expect the February contract to test support at 3,000 rupees.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers have planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares as compared with 14.26 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)