MUMBAI Jan 8 Indian guar seed futures jumped on Wednesday on improved buying from mills and stockists and demand from the food sector outweighing expectations of higher output.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise at lower prices from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* The February contract was up 2.74 percent at 5,055 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1059 GMT.

* It fell more than 12 percent between Nov. 20 and Jan. 7.

* "Demand for guar gum from the food sector has increased as prices have fallen a lot. Stockists and local mills have also become very active," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar rose 250 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be in the range of 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued local demand, large carry-forward stocks and prospects of higher production, though concerns about yield from Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract dropped 0.07 percent to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not picking up as expected but concerns about the yield of the crop due to the cold wave is preventing any sharp fall in prices," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra state.

* Spot chana edged down 3 rupees to 2,911 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Analysts expect the February contract to test support at 3,000 rupees.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers had planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares, up from 14.26 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)