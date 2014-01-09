MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday due to prospects of higher production, supplies from the new season crop and sluggish export demand.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be in the range of 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The February contract was down 0.59 percent at 5,025 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0904 GMT.

* "Supplies have been good in the local markets as production is estimated higher while carry forward stocks are also sufficient" said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Spot guar fell 100 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise at lower prices from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down on lower-than-expected local demand, large carry-forward stocks and prospects of higher production.

* However, concerns about yield from Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract dropped 0.16 percent to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fundamentals are weak in chana. Stocks are very good from the last crop and this year also crop looks quite good," said a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana edged up 6 rupees to 2,916 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Analysts expect the February contract to test support at 3,000 rupees.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers had planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares, up from 14.26 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)