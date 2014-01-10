MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on improved demand from mills, stockists and the food sector amid lower-than-expected daily supplies as farmers expect prices to rise further.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract was up 2.11 percent at 5,325 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0732 GMT.

* "Prices are expected to rise further because stockists and mills have increased their buying. Overseas demand from oil and gas companies is also likely to improve," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave while firm prices of other pulses also aided sentiment.

* However, higher stocks from the old crop and prospects of increased production capped the upside.

* The February chana contract rose 0.36 percent to 3,071 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher prices of moong and urad are supporting the upside in chana, said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra, adding any sharp rise was unlikely because of higher production.

* Spot chana edged up 4 rupees at 2,919 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers had planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares, up from 14.26 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)