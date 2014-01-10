MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Friday on improved demand from mills, stockists and the food
sector amid lower-than-expected daily supplies as farmers expect
prices to rise further.
* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are
arriving daily in local markets.
* The February contract was up 2.11 percent at 5,325
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0732 GMT.
* "Prices are expected to rise further because stockists and
mills have increased their buying. Overseas demand from oil and
gas companies is also likely to improve," said Shikharchand
Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry
officials said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5
million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million
tonnes a year earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about
yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave
while firm prices of other pulses also aided sentiment.
* However, higher stocks from the old crop and prospects of
increased production capped the upside.
* The February chana contract rose 0.36 percent to
3,071 rupees per 100 kg.
* Higher prices of moong and urad are supporting the upside
in chana, said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra,
adding any sharp rise was unlikely because of higher production.
* Spot chana edged up 4 rupees at 2,919 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* As of Jan. 2, farmers had planted pulses on 14.64 million
hectares, up from 14.26 million hectares in the same period a
year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)