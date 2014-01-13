MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Monday, tracking a firm spot market which saw strong buying from
stockists and mills, while lower-than-expected local supplies
added to the upside.
* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are
arriving daily in local markets.
* The February contract was up 1.11 percent at 5,470
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0932 GMT.
* "Buying has increased in guar from stockists and the food
sector. Sentiment is firm and prices are expected to stay firm
in the short-term," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from
Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan.
* At Jodhpur, guar seed rose 246 rupees to 5,389 rupees per
100 kg.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry
officials said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5
million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million
tonnes a year earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to higher
stocks and prospects of increased production, though concerns
about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold
wave restricted the downside.
* The February chana contract slipped 0.64 percent
to 3,103 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya
Pradesh, the key producing state, due to a cold wave, spot
traders said.
* "During the week ahead chana prices are expected to trade
in a choppy range. Good demand for dal and flour may support
some gains. However, higher production prospects may keep a
check on sharp gains," Kotak Commodities said in a research
note.
* Spot chana rose 25 rupees to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million
hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a
year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)