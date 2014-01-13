MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday, tracking a firm spot market which saw strong buying from stockists and mills, while lower-than-expected local supplies added to the upside.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract was up 1.11 percent at 5,470 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0932 GMT.

* "Buying has increased in guar from stockists and the food sector. Sentiment is firm and prices are expected to stay firm in the short-term," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed rose 246 rupees to 5,389 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to higher stocks and prospects of increased production, though concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract slipped 0.64 percent to 3,103 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "During the week ahead chana prices are expected to trade in a choppy range. Good demand for dal and flour may support some gains. However, higher production prospects may keep a check on sharp gains," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana rose 25 rupees to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)