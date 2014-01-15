MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday due to fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher production and large stocks.

* However, lower-than-expected arrivals and hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector restricted the upside.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract was down 0.56 percent at 5,340 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0954 GMT.

* "Higher production estimate is weighing on sentiment but any sharp fall is unlikely because demand is expected to pick up from stockists and mills," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 68 rupees to 5,250 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave and on improvement in local demand.

* The February chana contract rose 0.55 percent to 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "Chana prices may rise to 3,175 rupees by the end of this week. Concerns about the per-hectare yield are supporting the upside in prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* However, higher production prospects may keep a check on sharp gains.

* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 2,983 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)