BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian guar seed futures fell on Wednesday due to fresh supplies from the new season crop, estimates of higher production and large stocks.
* However, lower-than-expected arrivals and hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector restricted the upside.
* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.
* The February contract was down 0.56 percent at 5,340 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0954 GMT.
* "Higher production estimate is weighing on sentiment but any sharp fall is unlikely because demand is expected to pick up from stockists and mills," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.
* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 68 rupees to 5,250 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave and on improvement in local demand.
* The February chana contract rose 0.55 percent to 3,128 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, due to a cold wave, spot traders said.
* "Chana prices may rise to 3,175 rupees by the end of this week. Concerns about the per-hectare yield are supporting the upside in prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* However, higher production prospects may keep a check on sharp gains.
* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 2,983 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
