MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday, weighed by expectations of higher production from an expanded area under cultivation, fresh supplies from the new season crop and large stocks.

* However, lower-than-expected arrivals and hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector restricted the downside.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract was down 0.47 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0918 GMT.

* "Higher production is weighing on sentiment, but the trend looks firm because demand from stockists and exporters is likely to support prices," said Shikarchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 9 rupees to 5,241 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks and higher area under cultivation, though concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract fell 0.64 percent to 3,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "The trend looks down because demand is not picking up as expected. Stocks are high from the old crop and new supplies would also start in the coming weeks," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key market in Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana rose 25 rupees to 3,025 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)