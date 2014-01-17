MUMBAI Jan 17 Indian guar seed futures rose on Friday on some lower-level buying, supported by improved demand from stockists and the food sector though expectations of higher production and large stocks capped the gains.

* Spot traders said 80,000-85,000 bags of 100 kg each are arriving daily in local markets.

* The February contract was up 0.29 percent at 5,155 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0817 GMT. It fell 3.11 percent in the previous session.

* "Prices are expected to rise to around 6,000 rupees in the short term as demand is improving at these levels," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan state.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 44 rupees to 5,134 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures were lower as higher stocks from the old crop and increased area under cultivation weighed on sentiment.

* The February chana contract fell 0.29 percent to 3,094 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "Chana prices are likely to trade range-bound because demand is not picking up as was expected and supplies are also expected to improve with the arrival of the new season crop from February end," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a key market in Maharashtra.

* Concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 9, farmers had planted pulses on 15.52 million hectares, up from 14.74 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)