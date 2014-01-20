(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.)

MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday due to higher production, large carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* However, expectation of a pick-up in stockists' demand and buying from the food sector limited the downside.

* The February contract was down 0.28 percent at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0940 GMT.

* "Supplies are regular from the new season crop, but at the same time demand from local stockists and exporters are expected to improve," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, a key market in Rajasthan state.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Guar seed rose 44 rupees to 5,244 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, on stockists' demand.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to subdued local demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and increased area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract fell 0.23 percent to 3,068 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "Ample supply and better sowing prospects of chana may limit the upside. Key supports are at 3,041 rupees and 2,983 rupees," ADMISI Commodities said in a research note.

* Concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Spot chana fell 17 rupees to 2,983 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)