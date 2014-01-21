(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.)

MUMBAI Jan 21 Indian guar seed futures dropped on Tuesday on expectation of large output from an expanded area under cultivation, higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract was down 1.69 percent at 5,250 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1016 GMT.

* "Prices are not seen falling below 5,000 rupees as stockists buy on every dips on expectation of a pick-up in export demand," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, a key market in Rajasthan state.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Guar seed fell 21 rupees to 5,225 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish domestic demand, higher carry-forward stocks and increased area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract fell 0.49 percent to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "Demand is not improving as expected, mainly because supplies are sufficient and the new crop also looks good," said a trader from Indore, a key market in Madhya Pradesh.

* Concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Spot chana fell 9 rupees to 2,969 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)