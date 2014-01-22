(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic
MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on
Wednesday on some lower-level buying, supported by improved
demand from stockists and hopes of a pick-up in buying from the
food sector though expectations of large output capped the
gains.
* The February contract was up 0.28 percent at 5,290
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0652 GMT. The contract closed down 1.22 percent in
the previous session.
* "These levels are quite attractive and there are very few
chances of any sharp fall from here. Prices will rise with the
improvement in demand in the following weeks," said Shikharchand
Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state.
* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise
from the food sector which uses it as a stabilizer, industry
officials said.
* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5
million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million
tonnes a year earlier.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sluggish
domestic demand, large stocks and increased area under
cultivation.
* The February chana contract fell 0.33 percent to
3,039 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya
Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said.
* "It is expected to trade rangebound with a negative bias
as supplies are sufficient and demand is weak," said Nitin
Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a key market in Maharashtra.
* Concerns about yields from top producer Madhya Pradesh
restricted the downside.
* Spot chana slipped 2 rupees to 2,967 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million
hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a
year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)