(From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.)

MUMBAI Jan 22 Indian guar seed futures rose on Wednesday on some lower-level buying, supported by improved demand from stockists and hopes of a pick-up in buying from the food sector though expectations of large output capped the gains.

* The February contract was up 0.28 percent at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0652 GMT. The contract closed down 1.22 percent in the previous session.

* "These levels are quite attractive and there are very few chances of any sharp fall from here. Prices will rise with the improvement in demand in the following weeks," said Shikharchand Dugar, a trader from Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabilizer, industry officials said.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sluggish domestic demand, large stocks and increased area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract fell 0.33 percent to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana sowing has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over the yield in Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave, spot traders said.

* "It is expected to trade rangebound with a negative bias as supplies are sufficient and demand is weak," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a key market in Maharashtra.

* Concerns about yields from top producer Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* Spot chana slipped 2 rupees to 2,967 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)