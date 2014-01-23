From Feb. 1, Reuters will no longer provide this domestic midday report and will instead issue a wrap at the close, looking ahead to trading factors for the next day.

MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian guar seed futures fell on Thursday due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The February contract was down 0.95 percent at 5,215 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0825 GMT.

* "Some selling pressure is seen because the crop size is big and stocks are also large from the old crop," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner in Rajasthan state.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5 million-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise from the food sector which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about the quality and yield of the crop due to a cold wave and rains in some parts of the leading cultivating areas.

* The February chana contract rose 0.59 percent to 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of chana has come to an end in the major cultivating regions. As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

* "Stockists have become active in the market as fresh crop has started coming in from parts of Karnataka. Yields are likely to remain weak this season because of unfavourable weather and rains," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* Spot chana rose 40 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)